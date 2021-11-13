PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $162.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of PEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 265.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
