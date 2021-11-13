PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $162.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 265.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

