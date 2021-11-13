PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

