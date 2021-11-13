Peel Hunt Boosts Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target to GBX 42

Renold (LON:RNO) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:RNO opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £75.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.33. Renold has a 1-year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.94 ($0.46).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

