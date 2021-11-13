PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 3,662 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

