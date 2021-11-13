PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $738.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 738 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 734 ($9.59), with a volume of 66532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 719 ($9.39).

A number of research analysts have commented on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital raised shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The firm has a market cap of £470.20 million and a PE ratio of 21.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 702.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.31.

In other news, insider Alan Dale acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,178 shares of company stock worth $2,037,437.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

