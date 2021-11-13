Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $8.22. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,999 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $262,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $15,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

