Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

PATK stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $2,473,980. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

