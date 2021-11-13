Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

PRTY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 2,205,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $729.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 6.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

