Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth about $6,046,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Parsons by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Parsons by 41.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after buying an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Parsons by 58.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

