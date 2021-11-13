Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,701 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

