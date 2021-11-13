Park National Corp OH Sells 31,151 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $5,159,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

