Park National Corp OH Sells 11,573 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $169.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $267.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

