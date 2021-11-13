Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.30.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

