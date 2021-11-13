Park National Corp OH Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

