Pareto Securities Upgrades Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DDRLF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equities raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

