Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,471 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $357,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $437.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.68 and a 200-day moving average of $388.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

