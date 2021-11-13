Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $305,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $339.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

