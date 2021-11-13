Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 137,420 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.30% of American Express worth $390,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $181.89 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.09 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

