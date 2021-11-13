Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $262.48 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $262,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.