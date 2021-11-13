Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $248.43 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,072 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Autodesk worth $248,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $329.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.86 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

