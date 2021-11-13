Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 101,290 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $279,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

