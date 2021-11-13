Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $528.80

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 528.80 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 536.50 ($7.01). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 535.50 ($7.00), with a volume of 181,645 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 550.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 528.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

