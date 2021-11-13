Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

