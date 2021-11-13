Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.