Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

PBLA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,414. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.