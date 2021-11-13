Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.
Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $19.71. 16,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $26.29.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.