Pamp Network Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00225090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00087342 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

