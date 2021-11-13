Paloma Partners Management Co Has $264,000 Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Yext were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 111,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Yext by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 281,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Yext by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.