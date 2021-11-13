Paloma Partners Management Co Has $252,000 Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACRE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

