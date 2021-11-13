Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fossil Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,736 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $17.00 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $886.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

