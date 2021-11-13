PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

PAID Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYD)

Paid, Inc provides an all in one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Service; Shipping Calculator Services; Brewery Management Software; Merchant Processing Services; and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

