PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PAGS opened at $35.29 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,335,000 after acquiring an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,529,000 after acquiring an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

