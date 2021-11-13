Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.