Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

