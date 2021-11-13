Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

OMI traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $42.69. 613,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,458. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,782. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.