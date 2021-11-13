Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OVID traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 150,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,673. The stock has a market cap of $241.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

