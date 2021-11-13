Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.79. 3,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,587 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 14.67% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.