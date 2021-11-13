Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 9.17. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

