Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

