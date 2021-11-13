Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report $122.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.60 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $461.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $32.47 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $639.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

