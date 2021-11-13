Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.