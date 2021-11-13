Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $657.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $628.48 and a 200-day moving average of $591.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

