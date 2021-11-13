Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,012.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.