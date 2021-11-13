Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $235.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

