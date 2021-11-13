Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) Insider Martin de Solay Sells 50,000 Shares

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Martin de Solay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.19 ($6.56), for a total value of A$459,500.00 ($328,214.29).

Martin de Solay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Martin de Solay sold 87,524 shares of Orocobre stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

