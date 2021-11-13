Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Tops $8.18 on Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.18 or 0.00012696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $257.54 million and $15.02 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00090427 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,495,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.