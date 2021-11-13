Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $8.50 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.08.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

OESX opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $153,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.