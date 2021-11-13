Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,094. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organon & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,064,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,479,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

