OptionRoom 1-Day Volume Reaches $70,989.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $70,989.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00098028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.42 or 0.07209126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,214.00 or 1.00300066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

