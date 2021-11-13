Oppenheimer Weighs in on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $75.63 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

